DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Snafu Outrages Football Fans, As Provider Struggles To Fix Service

DirecTV

DirecTV has outraged a number of customers who are being deprived of their NFL Sunday Ticket streaming.

The service acknowledged the problem in a tweet shortly after noon. “We are aware that some customers may be experiencing streaming issues with NFL Sunday Ticket. We are working to fix as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

That didn’t seem to satisfy the Twitter mob that took up its digital torches and pitchforks against the service.

Amazon Prime customer can stream NFL Sunday Ticket by downloading the channel via Amazon Prime. It also streams select Thursday Night Football games.

