Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal Join Exile’s Creative Advisory Board With Chair Adam Grant

EXCLUSIVE: The Spanish- and English-language film and TV studio Exile has launched a creative advisory board, with Originals author Adam Grant serving as the chair. The board members include Diego Luna (Narcos, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle, Coco), Oscar-winning Free Solo filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and documentary star Dr. Serena McCalla, who appeared in the Emmy-winning Science Fair.

Adam Grant, let, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Serena McCalla Courtesy of Exile

The board’s mission is to gather the top creative and business minds to help guide Exile’s future in today’s ever-changing media industry, as well as provide creative guidance, direction and input with respect to Exile’s programming slate and strategy.

“We are so proud to have Adam as the chair of our creative advisory board. Adam is an expert in the creative process and has studied for years how to foster the creation of ‘Originals’,” said Isaac Lee, founder and executive chairman of Exile. “Additionally, we are thrilled that Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Dr. Serena McCalla, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna will bring their unique and varied perspectives to the table. We look forward to working closely alongside these four creatives as we look to the future of multicultural content creation.”

“Exile is a studio full of trailblazers,” adds Grant. “I can’t wait for them to change the face of entertainment and media in both English and Spanish.”

Lee, the former chief content officer of Univision and Televisa, partnered with Julia Saenz, Daniel Eilemberg, Tere Pérez and Alejandro Uribe to launch Exile in 2018. The company focuses on developing, packaging and producing long-form content in Spanish and English for global audiences. Recently, Exile forged a partnership with Endeavor Content to finance, develop and produce Spanish-language scripted television projects as well as to create a fund to acquire IP and pursue development deals with high-profile and emerging talent across Latin America and Spain.