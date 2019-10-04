Click to Skip Ad
Diahann Carroll Remembered By Hollywood, Broadway: Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, Holly Robinson Peete Praise An Icon

Diahann Carroll Shutterstock

Refresh for updates Pioneering actress Diahann Carroll was remembered by Hollywood and Broadway today as an icon, an inspiration and a beloved friend.

“This one cuts deeply,” tweeted actress Holly Robinson Peete. “My mom & Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television! I loved & cherished and idolized her like a daughter…. “

“She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow,” tweeted Ava DuVernay.

“You taught us so much,” said actress and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Carroll, the star of TV’s Julia, Dynasty and a Broadway Tony Award winner, died today at her home in Los Angeles following a long battle against cancer. Here are some reactions from colleagues and friends. Deadline will update the list as more remembrances arrive.

 

