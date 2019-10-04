Diahann Carroll Remembered By Hollywood, Broadway: Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, Holly Robinson Peete Praise An Icon

Refresh for updates Pioneering actress Diahann Carroll was remembered by Hollywood and Broadway today as an icon, an inspiration and a beloved friend.

“This one cuts deeply,” tweeted actress Holly Robinson Peete. “My mom & Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television! I loved & cherished and idolized her like a daughter…. “

“She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow,” tweeted Ava DuVernay.

“You taught us so much,” said actress and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Carroll, the star of TV’s Julia, Dynasty and a Broadway Tony Award winner, died today at her home in Los Angeles following a long battle against cancer. Here are some reactions from colleagues and friends. Deadline will update the list as more remembrances arrive.

My dear friend and mentor, Diahann Carroll. A groundbreaking talent.🕊 pic.twitter.com/h5eHHpJWsA — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) October 4, 2019

I stand on the shoulders of this legendary DIVA. Was blessed to sit at her knee absorbing stories of her life & artistry when she play our beloved Auntie on #SoulFood RIParadise Diahann Carroll, pioneering actress on ‘Julia’ and ‘Dynasty,’ dies at 84 https://t.co/EcB2tAF3ZN — Vanessa Williams (@NessaWilliams) October 4, 2019

When I was 14 years old I had the opportunity to play “teenage Natalie Cole” in The Natalie Cole Story TV Movie and Diahann Carroll played my mother. THE Diahann Carroll! I was in disbelief! When I was 10 years old… https://t.co/E49ACOzD7c — Andrea Lewis (@missandrealewis) October 4, 2019

❤️💔❤️ had the great pleasure of stepping in to Direct her #onewomanshow when #joelayton was not well Thank u #joe and Thank you #DiahannCarroll for your stunning beauty all around. #RIP https://t.co/epnDnCvk39 — Jerry Mitchell (@jammyprod) October 4, 2019

I had the great privilege of working with Diahann Carroll years ago. Regal and kind, she once asked how I was doing. I said, great! She said “You should be. You’re 12 years old and gorgeous with a body like Adonis.” Coming from her I always recall her exact words. RIP, lovely. — Jack Coleman (@TheJackColeman) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was an elegant, classy woman and actress who broke stereotypes and opened many doors for African-American artists. A beautiful life. #RIPDiahannCarroll — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

One of my favorite films of all time. Diahann Carroll is CLAUDINE. Rest in Peace and Power, Queen. pic.twitter.com/6os7Jey6Qy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

I’m at an utter loss of words right now. The impact you have had on me, Hollywood, America, the World is telling that God exists. I love you. ❤️ #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/AD9irPPEDd — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) October 4, 2019

A trailblazing actress with a captivating voice, Diahann Carroll lent her talents to films like "Carmen Jones" and "Porgy and Bess." In 1975, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in “Claudine.” Her legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/2X2xjl4sBj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie💕 pic.twitter.com/1LBUUa2Ql3 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) October 4, 2019

We are sad to say goodbye to a true icon, Diahann Carroll. The first African-American Tony winner in a leading role, winning for her performance in No Strings in 1962. #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/C9VCzwuJmt — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 4, 2019

I once met the legendary Diahann Carroll at a luncheon in Toronto. I told her that when she starred in Julia, people used to say my mother looked like her. Without blinking an eye, she said “Was she very beautiful?” Ms Carroll was a Goddess. pic.twitter.com/BJot9JIh1p — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 4, 2019

Rest In Peace Diahann Carroll. Amazing. Beautiful. Historical. pic.twitter.com/Y8WY9xRITI — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 4, 2019

My heart is broken RIP #diahanncarroll thank you for your class talent and beauty! You helped shape what we saw on television ! You inspired me to embrace being classy intelligent 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FUrgolYRvV — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) October 4, 2019

That Hat-That suit w/peplum jacket & shoulder pads-That fierce attitude-Stand back she's coming at you! God bless the spirit & fire that was #DiahannCarroll https://t.co/XATTsPQsBm — robin strasser (@robinstrasser) October 4, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of Diahann Carroll's passing earlier today. She broke ground as the first black woman to win a Tony Award for best actress in a lead role of a musical and continued on to have a tremendous career on stage and screen.https://t.co/HdB11ZQFpB — Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) October 4, 2019

We're reflecting on the life and legacy of Diahann Carroll, who played Julia in the hit TV series. "Julia" was applauded for its depiction of African-American life in a suburban setting. pic.twitter.com/yUIFFqfDey — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) October 4, 2019

RIP DIAHANN CARROLL. You are beloved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 4, 2019

I idolized #DiahannCarroll as a young girl forced you watch #Dynasty with my single mother. She had more class than any woman I ever met back in #Dayton 🙏🏽🖤 #RIH #BlackExcellence https://t.co/mzWc5WQk2g — Candace Smith (@TheCandaceSmith) October 4, 2019

Rest in peace, #DiahannCarroll

I love this pic I took of her and Audra, looking in a dressing room mirror. Here’s her beautiful voice on “The Sweetest Things”, a gorgeous song (that,PS, is perfect for young people auditioning. Stop with the “Gimme Gimme”) https://t.co/eYTL7NMCY0 pic.twitter.com/KbshvTUd8k — Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) October 4, 2019

Just over ten years ago, during my pregnancy, I had the honor of appearing on The Tavis Smiley show with the great Diahann Carroll. She was an icon, a powerhouse, and a genuine, lovely woman. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/nmT8VP25ND — jessica queller (@jessicaqueller) October 4, 2019

So very sorry to read this. Diahann Carroll was such a beautiful woman, gifted actress and singer. #RIP Diahann Carroll, Actress Who Broke Barriers With ‘Julia,’ Dies at 84 https://t.co/EqpRmGgUeE — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) October 4, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great actress, #DiahannCarroll. I grew up a big fan of hers. When I met her later in life, I was so impressed with her intellect and sensitivity. I was so honored when she did my tv show. May she rest in power. pic.twitter.com/w7SSvBXYwG — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 4, 2019

R.I.P. #DiahannCarroll. The actress leaves behind a legacy that will be felt for generations to come. She & Ruby Dee co-starred in #Peabody Award winner "Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years" in 1999. #StoriesThatMatter https://t.co/p6ToQPCWvy pic.twitter.com/mfwPNYoJTR — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) October 4, 2019