UK Genre Outfit Devilworks Adds Five Movies To AFM Slate Including FrightFest Duo

EXCLUSIVE: UK genre sales firm Devilworks has added five titles to its AFM slate including FrightFest duo Criminal Audition and Are We Dead Yet?

Devilworks has world rights to the latter, a UK supernatural horror about a robbery that goes wrong leading to five young criminals having to take refuge from the police in an old castle. The movie was written and directed by Fredi Nwaka (Brotherhood) who co-stars alongside Tim Faraday, Jessica-Jane Stafford, Fabrizio Santino, Winston Ellis and UK rapper Stephen Manderson, aka Professor Green.

Fellow FrightFest title Criminal Audition is a thriller directed by Samuel Gridley, who co-wrote the script with Luke Kaile. Pic follows an ex-lawyer and his team who run a service providing fake criminals who take on other people’s crimes. Cast includes Noeleen Comiskey, Angela Peters, Rich Keeble, Scott Samain and Rebecca Calienda. Producers include Nathaniel Francis and Luke Mordue of Mordue Pictures and Luke Kaile and Samuel Gridley. Jeff Clifford is executive producer.

Also new to the roster is New Zealand sci fi-comedy Alien Addiction about two aliens that crash land in a small town and are welcomed by the local cool kid. The film was written, directed and produced by Shae Sterling for Zonic.TV. Devilworks is repping world rights excluding New Zealand and Australia.

Australian supernatural horror On Halloween stars Telen Rodwell, Giselle van der Wiel and Robert Harrell. The film follows a series of brutal deaths and disappearances that lead back to an urban legend about a serial killing clown. Pic was written and directed by Timothy Boyle for Boiling Point Pictures. Executive producers include Jeremy Cook, Andrew Valciukas and Jack Kelly.