‘Deputy’: Karrueche Tran To Recur On New Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran (Claws) is set to recur on the upcoming Fox series Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff) who’s more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served.

Tran will play Genevieve. Cute and incorrigible, she is the fun-loving, quick-witted partner of a by-the-books deputy in the department. Spunky and bright, she certainly makes an impression on everyone she comes in contact with. Genevieve has knack for bringing out the best in everyone, be it with a sharp joke or a loving embrace.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-star.

Tran plays the series regular role of Virginia on Claws, which is heading into its fourth and final season on TNT. She’s repped by Dan Moresco at Abrams Artists Agency, Jacob York at Electric Republic and attorney Patrick Blood.