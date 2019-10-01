‘Deputy’ Casts Natalia Cigliuti; Linc Hand Joins ‘68 Whiskey’

Natalia Cigliuti (This Is Us) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming Fox series Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment. Created by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff) who’s more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. Cigliuti plays Teresa, the wife of Deputy Cade Walker (Brian Van Holt). She’s a prestigious law school graduate who turned her back on offers from top law firms to become a public defender in the Los Angeles Superior Court and represent the long-forgotten people in LA. Cigliuti most recently recurred as Josie Woods on NBC’s This Is Us. She previously was a series regular on Raising the Bar and All My Children and recurred on The Glades, among other TV credits. Cigliuti is repped by Sager Entertainment.

Linc Hand (Revenge, Ghosted) has joined 68 Whiskey, Paramount Network’s comedic drama from Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios. Written by The Brink co-creator Roberto Benabib based on the Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose. Hand will play Crash, a pilot with a unique nickname. Hand’s credits include recent recurring roles on Revenge and Ghosted. He’s repped by Infinity Entertainment and Global Artists Agency.

