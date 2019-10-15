Democratic Debate Livestream: Follow The Candidates’ Points, Counterpoints & Counterpunches

It’s been a month since the Democratic candidates for president faced off on the debate stage, and now we’re ready for the first 12-person free-for-all. Watch the livestream above.

An even dozen White House hopefuls have qualified for the one-night faceoff, marking the most participants in a single debate this campaign season. The night is highlighted by the return of Bernie Sanders to the national limelight after his heart attack two weeks ago. It also will mark the first debate for Tom Steyer, the billionaire who is campaigning on an impeachment agenda after having aired TV ads promoting such action against President Donald Trump for several months.

It also will be a return to the debate stage for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who failed to qualify for last month’s event. Last week she had threatened to boycott the debate but tweeted today that she will take part.

The field for the three-hour debate also will include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, IN; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and businessman Andrew Yang.

The impeachment issue that has exploded since the September debate is likely to get the most attention, as should the Ukraine matter and recent developments with Turkey and Syria. Viewers also should expect discussions of Sanders’ health, Biden’s son, and perhaps the violent pro-Trump video that showed a gunman targeting the president’s critics, including Sanders and CNN.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are moderating tonight’s event, along with Marc Lacey, national editor of The New York Times.