‘Delilah’: Nat Faxon & Nicole Byer Join Cast Of HBO Max Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Nat Faxon and Nicole Byer have been cast in the HBO Max pilot Delilah, a half-hour comedy starring Jessica Rothe, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger (Michael McKean) who might or might not be her real father and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

Faxon will play the series regular role of Brian, Tom’s (McKean) oldest, and angriest, child and the heir apparent to run the family business.

Byer will recur as Cassie, the only person in town to welcome Delilah (Rothe), and treat her as a friend.

Both Faxon and Byer have pre-existing relationship with Kapital. Faxon is a voice cast member of the company’s Fox animated presentation Therapy Dog, from Sharon Horgan, Clea Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, while Byer co-starred in Kapital’s 2018 ABC comedy pilot How Can I Hate You and recently guest starred on the company’s new CBS comedy series The Unicorn.

The cast of Delilah also includes Arturo Castro. Kapital is the studio. Kirker Butler executive produces alongside Merman’s Horgan and Mountford, Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Aisling Bea.

Byer, host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated reality series Nailed It!, is repped by WME, Artists First and Morris Yorn.

Faxon, an Oscar winner for co-writing The Descendants, was a series regular on Your Friends From College. He will next be seen in Charlie’s Angels and is in post-production on the movie Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which he co-wrote and co-directed. He is repped by CAA, Artists First and Stone Genow.