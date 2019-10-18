‘Delilah’: Casey Wilson To Co-Star In HBO Max Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Marry Me and Happy Endings alumna Casey Wilson is set for a key co-starring role opposite Jessica Rothe and Michael McKean in the HBO Max half-hour comedy pilot Delilah, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger (McKean) who might or might not be her real father and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

WarnerMedia

Wilson will play Margaret Childs-Austin, the middle daughter of the Childs family and the family fixer, a position she loves and hates with equal measure.

The cast also includes Arturo Castro, Nat Faxon and Nicole Byer. Kapital is the studio. Kirker Butler executive produces alongside Merman’s Horgan and Mountford, Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Aisling Bea.

Wilson can be seen in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher and is shooting the second season of Showtime’s Black Monday. She recently made her directorial debut with the Toronto Film Festival short Daddio, which she also starred in opposite McKean. Wilson, who co-hosts the podcast Bitch Sesh with Danielle Schneider, is repped by Rise Management, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

2019 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders