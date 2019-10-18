Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Bluff City Law’ Not Getting Back Order, Will Finish Initial Run On NBC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Reopens NYC's Paris Theatre With 'Marriage Story' Launch

Read the full story

‘Delilah’: Casey Wilson To Co-Star In HBO Max Comedy Pilot

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Marry Me and Happy Endings alumna Casey Wilson is set for a key co-starring role opposite Jessica Rothe and Michael McKean in the HBO Max half-hour comedy pilot Delilah, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger (McKean) who might or might not be her real father and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

HBO Max
WarnerMedia

Wilson will play Margaret Childs-Austin, the middle daughter of the Childs family and the family fixer, a position she loves and hates with equal measure.

The cast also includes Arturo Castro, Nat Faxon and Nicole Byer. Kapital is the studio. Kirker Butler executive produces alongside Merman’s Horgan and Mountford, Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Aisling Bea.

Wilson can be seen in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher and is shooting the second season of Showtime’s Black Monday. She recently made her directorial debut with the Toronto Film Festival short Daddio, which she also starred in opposite McKean. Wilson, who co-hosts the podcast Bitch Sesh with Danielle Schneider, is repped by Rise Management, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

2019 HBO Max Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad