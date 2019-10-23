‘Defending The Guilty’: Big Talk’s BBC Legal Comedy Returns For Second Season

BBC Two has commissioned a second series of Big Talk Productions’ legal comedy Defending The Guilty.

Will Sharpe (Giri/Haji, Flowers) will return as idealistic rookie barrister Will Packham, who is learning his trade from Humans star Katherine Parkinson’s Caroline, a cynical, worldly-wise pupilmaster.

Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe), Gwyneth Keyworth (Black Mirror) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) also star in the show.

The comedy is written by Kieron Quirke, who wrote Cuckoo, and is based on the book Defending The Guilty: Truth And Lies In The Criminal Courtroom by Alex McBride.

Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen, Saurabh Kakkar, and Quirke are the executive producers for the ITV Studios-owned indie, while Kate Daughton is the executive producer for the BBC. Jim Field Smith is the co-executive producer.

The six-part second series was commissioned by BBC comedy controller Shane Allen, Daughton and Patrick Holland, the controller of BBC Two.

Some 1.5M people watched the first episode of Defending The Guilty, as Sharpe learned to manipulate a tricky and underfunded British legal system that does not sit well with his moral compass.

Quirke said: “I’m overjoyed to be diving back into the world of 60 Bedford Row Chambers, peopled by one of the best ensemble casts on TV. Having superlative actors and the backing of the classiest production team in TV comedy really does make script-writing a tolerable thing.”

BBC Studios distributes Defending The Guilty internationally.