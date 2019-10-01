Fox & Kenneth Branagh’s All-Star Agatha Christie Movie ‘Death On The Nile’ Begins Production In UK

Production is under way in the UK on Twentieth Century Fox movie Death On The Nile, the mystery-thriller based on the book by Agatha Christie.

The film will shoot at Longcross Studios outside London and on location in Egypt. Pic reunites the team of filmmakers behind 2017 hit Murder on the Orient Express.

Kenneth Branagh returns as director and once again stars as famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by an all-star cast of suspects which includes: Tom Bateman (who reprises the role of Bouc from Murder on the Orient Express), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

Screenplay for the film, adapted from Christie’s 1937 novel, is once again written by Michael Green with Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund returning as producers. Matthew Jenkins and James Prichard return as executive producers. Pic will be released on October 9, 2020.

In Death on the Nile , Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths.