‘Dear White People’ Returns To Netflix For Fourth & Final Season

Dear White People is returning to Netflix for a fourth and final season.

This comes after its third season launched on the streaming service in August. Creator Justin Simien is returning as co-showrunner, writer and executive producer of the final season alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser as the characters head back to Winchester University one last time.

While there is nothing imminent, Deadline understands that developing potential Dear White People spinoffs down the road is likely.

The announcement Wednesday came in the form of a social media video that saw cast member Marque Richardson, who plays Reggie Green, FaceTiming all of his cast members.

Set to return for the comedy’s last hurrah are stars Richardson, Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson. The 10-episode series is produced by Lionsgate.

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Simien said, “I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix. This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”