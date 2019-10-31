Deadspin Loses Veteran Writer Drew Magary As Website’s News Flow Runs Dry

Deadspin, the formerly Gawker-owned sports-centric website that has become a high-profile case study in the management of digital news assets, saw its news flow go dry Thursday as writer Drew Magary joined a mass editorial exodus.

Wednesday night’s World Series victory by the Washington Nationals, typically the kind of sports event that automatically gets the Deadspin treatment overnight, has drawn no coverage on the site as of Thursday morning. The only new post to appear since Wednesday afternoon was a feature about a Jordanian professional soccer team by freelancer Omar Almasri. Deadspin editor David Roth tweeted a link to the soccer story, noting that it had been submitted and edited prior to Thursday.

Magary, perhaps the site’s best-known writer, announced his resignation Thursday morning. He joined a list of staffers leaving in recent days. Most elected to quit over a management edict to “stick to sports.” While Deadspin was founded in 2005 as a sports-centric site, it has branched out into several coverage areas, from the arch and waggish to more serious political and social commentary.

Private equity firm Great Hill Partners bought the former Gawker portfolio from Univision in April, creating a new holding company called G/O media. Other G/O sites include Jalopnik and Jezebel. G/O did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment, but earlier this week the company issued a statement reinforcing its optimism about Deadspin’s future.

G/O chief Jim Spanfeller and editorial director Paul Maidment last teamed at Forbes. While they generated considerable traffic and revenue from their reinvention of that storied media brand, they colored a bit outside the editorial lines. Specifically, the company’s network of contributors occasionally drew fire for posting objectionable content without oversight.

In an echo of Gawker’s demise, which came via a legal showdown with Hulk Hogan and Peter Thiel, the fate of Deadspin was met by a mixed reaction. A cross-section of journalists, labor activists and others wary of corporate control of media have championed the cause of the Deadspin staffers who have left, filling Twitter with sympathetic commentary. Many others, including longtime rivals in the sports arena like Barstool Sports and frequent targets like Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock, have voiced far less sympathetic views of the situation.

Dave Portnoy, founder president of Barstool, taunted Deadspin’s union on Twitter and also tweeted an overture to Spanfeller.

Here are some Twitter posts from Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as the story continues to percolate:

I resigned from Deadspin this morning. That was a fun time you and me had there all those years, wasn't it? Let's do it again sometime. — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) October 31, 2019

Shout out to all the @deadspin writers that quit that’s how it’s done. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) October 31, 2019

Give your love to the Deadspin staff resigning this week. It’s really hard and brave and scary to quit your job. (Way harder than getting fired.) — Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 31, 2019

Hey @JimSpanfeller I reached out when you bought deadspin. I told you what would happen. I will take it off your hands for 1 dollar. You can still have equity. I will clean house and fix this for you. Let me know when you want to meet. This is my world. Let the king save you — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 29, 2019