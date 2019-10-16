Deadline’s The Contenders Los Angeles Awards Event Set For November 2; Record 38 Movies To Be Showcased

Twenty studios and distributors presenting a total of a record 38 films from their 2019 awards slate will gather for Deadline’s The Contenders Los Angeles all day event on Saturday November 2 at the newly refurbished DGA Theater. Invitations to the invite only must-stop on the awards circuit went out earlier today. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as key guilds will pack the house to see clips from the year’s most acclaimed movies as well as hearing from the filmmakers and stars themselves.

The annual Contenders has become a key stop as the movie awards season gets underway and has become so popular it has been successfully expanded to similar days in London and New York, as well as to television for our Emmy Contenders event in April. In fact the London Contenders already took place earlier this month and was once again a huge hit and now an annual tradition for BAFTA and AMPAS voters. New York is on tap December 7th for its second event after launching in the Big Apple a year ago, but L.A. is where it all started nearly a decade ago and keeps getting bigger every year.

The full-day program will kick off at 7AM with a breakfast sponsored by Amazon Studios before the morning session gets rolling at 8:25AM with their presentation. Netflix serves up lunch in between, and then Apple, the newest participant in Contenders hosts a reception after the final presentation of the day when they will be revealing their first-ever movie awards slate. In addition to those three studios, A24, Roadside Attractions, Focus Features, Laika/United Artists Releasing, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Walt Disney Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Fox Searchlight Pictures, NEON, and STX Entertainment will be represented and putting their best foot forward this Oscar season. Academy and Guild voters look to the event to get a sampling of what is to come, and what they need to catch up on, and it has become an enormously valuable tool in the process of picking the year’s best achievements, especially this year with a shorter season (the Oscars happen two weeks earlier than usual on February 9th).

We guarantee an extremely stimulating and exciting lineup, one you don’t want to miss. Last year’s on stage talent at our various Contenders events included Alfonso Cuarón, Rami Malek, Regina King, Mahershala Ali, and Olivia Colman – all went on to win Oscars.

Deadline’s The Contenders Los Angeles is presented by Hyundai. Breakfast sponsored by Amazon Studios; lunch sponsored by Netflix; reception sponsored by Apple TV+. Sponsors include: Dell, Michter’s, Final Draft, Screen Engine/ASI, and Eyepetizer. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Calii Love, Collectioni, Icelandic Glacial, and Fig & Olive.