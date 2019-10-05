Deadline’s The Contenders London 2019 Underway

Deadline’s third annual The Contenders London has just kicked off at the Ham Yard Hotel with 12 studios spotlighting 22 movies for the upcoming awards season before the town’s BAFTA, AMPAS and guild voters.

A sampling of those filmmakers and stars in attendance today include Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy), Kristen Stewart (Seberg), Benedict Andrews (Seberg), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Timothée Chalamet (The King), David Michôd (The King), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Lucas Hedges (Honey Boy), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Scott Z. Burns (The Report), Dean DeBlois (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Ray Liotta (Marriage Story), Anna Paquin (The Irishman), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), George McKay (1917), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Jamie Bell (Rocketman), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse), Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) and Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11) to name a few.

Also sitting down today are the producers, writers and below-the-line professionals behind these cinematic masterpieces. So, be sure to check back for all our coverage on the awards season plans from Amazon, DreamWorks Animation, Walt Disney/Marvel, A24, Focus Features, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony, Fox Searchlight, Netflix and NEON.

Moderating today’s Contenders London are Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr. and the Editors from Deadline’s London Bureau including International Editor Andreas Wiseman, International Co-Editor Peter White, International TV Editor Jake Kanter and International Film Reporter Tom Grater.

Awardsline Editor Joe Utichi will be hosting the entire day and moderating too with Awardsline Deputy Editor Antonia Blyth.

Amazon will be sponsoring today’s breakfast and leading off the day with its pics Seberg, The Report, The Aeronauts, and Honey Boy, while Netflix, which is sponsoring the cocktail reception, will wrap the day with a look at The King, The Two Popes, Marriage Story and The Irishman.

Deadline’s invite-only The Contenders series continues Nov. 2 in Los Angeles at the DGA Theater on Sunset Blvd. and on Dec. 7 in New York at the DGA Theater on 57th St.

