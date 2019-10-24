Daytime Emmys Expanding To Three Nights For 2020 Awards

Click to Skip Ad
The Daytime Emmy Awards is adding another night for 2020. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said today that next year’s celebration of all things daytime TV will be divided into three soirees: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 12-14, all at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to add a third night of celebrating the diversity and talents of our Daytime community,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We have seen how the Television Academy’s expansion of the Primetime Creative Arts ceremonies has made room for more honorees to have their well-earned moment in the sun, and we hope to replicate their success.”

The Creative Arts Emmys are handed out two nights in September, the weekend before the Primetime Emmys.

Watch a video announcement about the Daytime Emmys’ split/expansion below.

