Daytime Emmy Awards Eliminates Gender From Outstanding Younger Performer Category

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is all set to open the doors for entries for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards as well as “What’s New In Daytime” on October 31 — but they are making some changes.

As gender identity becomes a bigger part of the conversation when it comes to inclusion, representation and diversity, the category of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series will replace the Outstanding Younger Actor and Younger Actress in a Drama Series, eliminating gender from the category, Deadline has learned.

In addition, all performers who are eligible for gendered acting categories at the Daytime Emmys will be encouraged to enter the category that they feel best fits their gender identity. The Daytime Emmys is set to honor the category all eligible performers select to best represent themselves.

Other changes that Deadline has learned is that the six craft categories previously exclusive to Broadcast Dramas will now also welcome entrants from Digital Dramas.

The Daytime Emmy Awards changes come at a time when gender identity has been a topic of conversation in the award show space. In 2017, the MTV Video Music Awards decided to call their trophy “Moon Person” rather than “Moon Man” as it has been called since the inception of the show. They also decided to go gender-neutral with all their categories. This is also the case for MTV’s Movie and TV Awards which also did away with gender designations.

In 2018, Billions actor, Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies as non-binary and plays a non-binary character on the Showtime series, questioned the Television Academy’s gender-specific categories. They felt that there was not a space for them as a non-binary individual.