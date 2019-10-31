David Wilmot Joins ‘Station Eleven’ HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Alienist star David Wilmot is set as a series regular in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Wilmot will play Clark, a corporate consultant who gave up artistic ambitions but discovers a hero within himself in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

Somerville also will serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as co-EP. Paramount TV is the studio.

Wilmot is about to wrap on Barkskins for Fox/Nat Geo. He was seen this year in Calm with Horses and Ordinary Love, both of which screened at Toronto International Film Festival and London Film Festival. He starred in The Alienist for TNT and is probably best known for Calvary and The Guard with John Michael McDonagh, 71 with Yann Demange and Shadow Dancer with James Marsh. He is repped by Alexander Cooke at Hamilton Hodell and Ziffren Brittenham.