David Lynch Remembers Robert Forster As “Great Actor And Great Human Being”

In television, the TV series role Robert Forster is probably best known for is in starring turn in David Lynch’s 2017 Twin Peaks revival. It was 25 years in the making.

Oscar-nominated Forster, who died Friday at age 78, revealed in 2016 that Lynch had approached him to co-star in the original 1990 Twin Peaks series on ABC but he was tied up to a pilot and couldn’t do it. That pilot didn’t go, and Lynch later cast Forster in his 2001 movie Mulholland Drive as Detective McKnight.

A decade and a half later, Lynch invited Forster to work with him again in the new season of Twin Peaks he was doing for Showtime. Forster didn’t even ask what the role was before quickly saying yes. He was cast as Franklin “Frank” Truman, the sheriff of Twin Peaks and brother of Sheriff Harry S. Truman, played in the first two seasons by Michael Ontkean.

Following Forster’s death from brain cancer, Lynch remembered the late actor, reflecting on their decades-long relationship.

“I feel so lucky to have had the chance to know and to work with Robert,” Lynch said in a statement to Deadline. “He was a great actor and a great human being. He will really be missed.”

In a 2016 interview, Forster raved about the incredible experience of working with Lynch, “one of the great artists in this business,” adding, “I’m hopeful that I get a chance to live long enough to get a chance to do it again.”

Unfortunately, Forster didn’t get that chance.