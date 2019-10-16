‘The Craft’ Casts Spell Over David Duchovny As ‘X-Files’ Actor Joins Blumhouse-Sony Revamp

EXCLUSIVE: The two-time Golden Globe winning X-Files and Californication actor has joined Blumhouse/Red Wagon Entertainment/Sony’s reboot of The Craft.

David Duchovny will star alongside the already announced cast of Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Nicholas Galitzine. Zoe Lister-Jones is writing, directing, and executive producing the reimagining of the 1996 film. Timing feels ripe for a reimagining as the original film in the mid-90’s gave way to an onslaught of TV series and films that were both witch-themed and centered on female empowerment. The first movie, which starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

With an expansive list of film and television credits spanning more than two decades, Duchovny is also a six-time Golden Globe nominee and four-time Primetime Emmy nominee. He is best known for his starring roles as FBI Agent Fox Mulder in FOX’s The X-Files and Hank Moody in Showtime’s Californication. Duchovny has directed several episodes of X-Files, Californication, Aquarius and Bones, and made his feature directorial debut with the 2004 film House of D which he wrote and starred in with Robin Williams, Tea Leoni, Anton Yelchin and Frank Langella. He is a three-time published author and is developing his novel, Bucky F*cking Dent into a film.

Jason Blum is producing The Craft for Blumhouse along with Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick also produced the original film, The Craft, and they are returning for the revamped film. Executive producing are Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original film; Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment; Natalia Anderson; Daniel Bekerman; and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse. Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film. Blumhouse’s feature catalog has amassed well north of $4.5 billion at the global box office.

Duchovny is repped by WME, Mosaic and Nelson Davis.