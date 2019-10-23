David Byrne Extends Broadway Engagement Into February

David Byrne is extending his Broadway engagement by nearly a month, producers announced today. David Byrne’s American Utopia will now run through Sunday, February 16 at the Hudson Theatre.

The production was originally set to close Jan. 19, but rave reviews and strong box office following its opening on Sunday likely convinced all concerned to hang around. Further extensions at the venue won’t happen though: the high-profile Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in the Neil Simon revival that will mark actor John Benjamin Hickey’s Broadway directorial debut, begins previews at the Hudson on March 13.

In addition to the excellent reviews, American Utopia has been one of the fall’s stronger box office newcomers, filling nearly all of the intimate Hudson’s 945 seats. For the week leading up to its opening – the most recently available figures – the show grossed $618,120 for its six performances, about 82% of its box office potential (press and opening night comps kept the percentage down; the previous week’s gross was $753,709).

The Broadway stand follows the former Talking Heads frontman’s nine-month, 27-country tour for his Grammy-nominated 2018 American Utopia album (Byrne’s first to reach #1 on Billboard’s album chart). In addition to the studio album, Nonesuch Records released a cast album last week, with a two-CD version coming on Nov. 22 and a vinyl edition available this winter.