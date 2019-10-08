Click to Skip Ad
Daveed Diggs In Talks To Join ‘The Little Mermaid’ At Disney

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10437042f) Daveed Diggs attends New York Comic Con to promote TNT's "Snowpiercer" at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in New York 2019 Comic Con - Day 3, New York, USA - 05 Oct 2019
Shutterstock

Daveed Diggs is the latest to join the conversation for Disney’s highly-anticipated Little Mermaid live-action/CG feature. The Hamilton and Blindspotting star is in talks for the role of Sebastian, the Jamaican crab advisor to King Triton who watches over his daughter Ariel.

Halle Bailey will play Ariel with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Javier Bardem is circling as King Triton. As Deadline reported last month, Cameron Cuffe and Jonah Hauer-King have tested to play the role of Prince Eric, which at one point was being eyed by Harry Styles.

If Diggs’ deal closes, he’ll reunite with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is producing the pic and working on the music. Rob Marshall is directing the adaptation from a screenplay by David Magee. Marc Platt, Marshall, and John DeLuca are also producing, while the original film’s composer Alan Menken is back to write new music and will craft the lyrics with Miranda.

