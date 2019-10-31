Dave Franco To Star In Farrelly Brothers Comedy Series At Quibi

Click to Skip Ad
Quibi has given a formal series order to comedy The Now from Peter and Bobby Farrelly and Anonymous Content, with Dave Franco in the lead role.

Written by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass), The Now is a comedy that examines what exactly makes life worth living. For Ed Poole (Dave Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in The Now.

Produced by Anonymous Content, the series will be directed by Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly, who most recently won two Oscars for writing and producing Green Book.

Late Anonymous Content founder Steve Golin and Jeff Okin are credited as executive producers.

Franco was most recently seen in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Disaster Artist. He recently wrapped production on his feature directorial debut, The Rental. Franco is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

