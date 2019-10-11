Dario Argento Lines Up TV Series ‘Longinus’ With Wild Bunch’s New Italian Production Firm

Horror icon Dario Argento (Suspiria) is lining up his first TV series in decades in the shape of Italian production Longinus.

The episodic drama, created by Argento, has been announced by Italian firms Publispei, whose Verdiana Bixio will produce, and recently launched BIM Production, which is part of the Wild Bunch Group. Riccardo Russo will produce for BIM.

Little has been revealed about the series but the producers promise “mysterious murders, suspense and unexpected revelations, esoteric elements and ancient enigmas” in the “international thriller suspended between reality and the supernatural, set among the French Alps of Grenoble and Siena, during the Palio.”

The celebrated Palio is a horse race held twice each year the Tuscan city of Siena, Italy. Ten horses and riders, bareback and dressed in different colours, represent ten of the seventeen contrade, or city wards.

Former Leone Film Group exec Riccardo Russo was announced earlier this week as CEO and Managing Director of the new BIM Production company and will report to Antonio Medici, President of BIM Production and COO of BIM Distribution, the stalwart Italian distributor which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wild Bunch.

BIM and Bixio collaborated on 2016 Italian movie These Days, starring Margherita Buy.

Argento’s only feature of the last decade was 2012 pic Dracula 3D with his daughter Asia Argento. He recently announced his intention to direct an Italian movie called Black Sunglasses.