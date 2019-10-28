‘Dante’s Inferno’ Reimagening Drama Series In Works At Freeform

Freeform has put in development Dante’s Inferno, a drama series inspired by one of the best known works of the Western civilization. It hails from from Ethan Reiff & Cyrus Voris (Knightfall), Nina Fiore & John Herrera (The Handmaids Tale), Danielle Claman Gelber (One Chicago) and Studio 71.

Described as a contemporary reimagining of the 14th century epic poem set against the demonic underworld of present-day Los Angeles, Dante’s Inferno follows Grace Dante, who thought her life sucked. Between parenting her drug addict mother and her troubled brother, our 20-something hero has had to give up all her dreams. Then one day everything changes and her dreams start magically coming true, school, career, love… but the godfather of all this good fortune is the Devil himself. And to outwit him, she’ll have to journey through Dante’s Inferno.

Sleeper Cell creators/executive producers Reiff & Voris will write the script alongside Handmaid’s Tale writer-producers Fiore & Herrera. The four will executive produce alongside Gelber and Studio 71’s Michael Schreiber and Dave Devries.

Dante Alighieri’s narrative poem masterpiece The Divine Comedy is divided into three parts: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. It represents the soul’s journey towards God reflecting the medieval world-view.

Reiff & Voris are repped by Jeff Field at Field Entertainment and Dave Feldman of Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen. Fiore and Herrera are repped by Field at Field Entertainment and Jared Levine & Priya Verma of Morris Yorn. Danielle Claman Gelber is repped by Jared Levine at Morris Yorn.

Studio71’s series credits include The Real Bros of Simi Valley on Facebook Watch and Mr. Mom on Vudu. The company also is also producing House of the Rising Sun, a musical drama series in development at ABC.