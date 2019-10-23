Danielle Macdonald Joins Michelle Pfeiffer In ‘French Exit’

EXCLUSIVE: Patti Cake$ breakout star Danielle Macdonald has come aboard the Azazel Jacobs-directed film, French Exit, which was recently picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. The Sydney-born actress joins Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and Tracy Letts in the comedy-drama based on the international bestselling book by Canadian novelist Patrick deWitt, who also adapted the screenplay.

The pic follows 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Pfeiffer), whose plan to die before her money ran out doesn’t pan out. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 20 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Hedges) and the embodiment of Franklin in the form of ‘Small Frank’ (Letts), the family cat.

Rocket Science, Elevation Pictures, Screen Siren Pictures, and Blinder Films are producing the project which is shooting in Montreal and Paris.

Macdonald can currently be seen in the Netflix series, Unbelievable, and co-stars in the soon to be released fantasy drama Paradise Hills.

She’s repped by CAA, Justice & Ponder and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.