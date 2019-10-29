‘Patti Cake$’ Star Danielle Macdonald, Joanna Lumley Board Opera Rom-Com ‘Falling For Figaro’

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin’) and Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) will lead the cast of Falling For Figaro, a romantic comedy from The Sessions director Ben Lewin.

Set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, the movie follows Millie (Macdonald), a brilliant young fund manager, who decides to leave her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend behind to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.

She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley) and meets Max, another of Meghan’s students, who is also training for an upcoming contest.

The movie will feature music from famous operas including The Barber Of Seville, The Marriage Of Figaro, Don Giovanni, Romeo And Juliet, and Carmen.

Lewin wrote the screenplay with Allan Palmer. Producers are Philip Wade (I Am Mother), Judi Levine (The Sessions) and Arabella Page Croft (Sunshine On Leith).

WestEnd Films is handling world sales and will launch the project at AFM next week.

Backing came from Screen Australia and Screen Scotland. Shoot will take place from December 2 in Scotland.

“Against a backdrop of the most beautiful music ever written for the human voice, Falling For Figaro is both delightfully entertaining and intensely romantic. My intention is to draw audiences into an irresistible story of love and humility and, much like opera itself, tell a story full of drama, wit and passion,” said director Lewin.