Hong Kong Film Star Daniel Wu Joining Lisa Joy-Helmed ‘Reminiscence’ As Hugh Jackman Nemesis

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Wu, one of the leading actors of the Hong Kong film industry and most recently seen in MGM’s Tomb Raider and starring in and producing AMC’s martial arts drama Into The Badlands, will next star alongside Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld EP Lisa Joy’s directorial debut Reminiscence, sources said.

Shutterstock

The film is a mind bending noir love story set in the dystopic near future of a nighttime, super heated flooded global warmed Miami. Wu portrays a dangerous antagonist to Jackman’s character as both share scares from their love for the same woman. The project is set at Warner Bros and FilmNation.

While Wu is American, he has starred in over 60 Chinese language films and garnered four Hong Kong Film Award nominations including Best New Performer for City of Glass (Boli zhi cheng), Best Actor for One Night in Mongkok (Wong gok hak yau) and Best Supporting Actor (alongside Jackie Chan) in New Police Story (San ging caat goo si), a role that also brought him Taiwan’s Golden Horse Award as Best Supporting Actor. He also won the prestigious Hong Kong prize as Best Director for his 2006 feature, The Heavenly Kings (Sei dai tinwong).

Lisa Joy Shutterstock

His growing presence in Hollywood films has bolstered their appeal in Asian markets.

Wu is represented by CAA, Leverage Management & Ziffren Brittenham.