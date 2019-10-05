Daniel Craig Is All Business In First Poster For James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

Daniel Craig appears to have the weight of the world on his shoulders in the first poster for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The pic for the 25th installment of the franchise dropped early Saturday morning on Instagram in celebration of Global James Bond Day and the legacy of the iconic franchise.

The poster shows the secret agent wearing one of his signature tuxedos as he stares off to the side at something (apparently very serious) commanding his full attention.

This latest entry in the popular spy series finds a retired Bond relaxing in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Craig and Wright are Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes. New cast members includes Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers. Cary Joji Fukunaga is writing and directing. Additional writers include Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time To Die arrives in theaters on April 8, 2020.