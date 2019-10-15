‘Dancing With The Stars’ Gets A Boost, ‘9-1-1’ Slips Post-Tsunami Saga

ABC managed to net the most viewers last night with solid numbers from Dancing with the Stars The reality dance competition series celebrated Disney Night on Monday and continues to do well for the network, growing week-to-week. On Monday night, it came in at a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, a notable boost from last week’s 0.8. It also drew in 7.29 million viewers, the highest-rated episode and largest audience since its season premiere. However, it should be noted there may be adjustments on certain shows as there were NFL preemptions on ABC and FOX.

With the tsunami storyline coming to a close on Fox’s 9-1-1, audiences seem to take a break from all the emergencies in the Ryan Murphy drama last night as there was a three-tenths stumble from last week with a 1.4 rating but it still maintained 6.38 million viewers.

The Good Doctor closed the night out on a good note, ticking up one-tenth from last week for a 1.0 rating and garnering 6.55 million viewers, the biggest audience of the season. Over at NBC, The Voice was slightly off-key from last week slipping one-tenth to a 1.4 rating and taking in 7.89 million. Even so, the reality competition still has a decent hold on ratings and viewership.

After last week’s season 3 premiere which received a bump from its March finale, the CW superhero drama Black Lightning slipped a tenth with its second episode for the season (0.2, 630K). It was a similar story for All American, which had a series-high viewership for its season 2 premiere. The sports drama dipped a tenth from last week (0.2, 730K)

Over at CBS, there were no drastic changes with ratings or viewership numbers. Freshman sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola continued to hold steady (0.7, 4.86M) and the same went for the new courtroom drama All Rise (0.6, 5.02). Returning sitcom The Neighborhood stayed on par with last week (0.8, 5.34M) and Bull managed to hold steady as well (0.6, 5.73M).

Elsewhere, there were minor slips and dips, but nothing to cause a fuss about. Fox’s Prodigal Son (0.8, 3.61M) took a minor one-tenth dip also and the same went for NBC newbie Bluff City Law (0.5, 3.62M).