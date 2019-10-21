Dallas Cowboys Decimate Eagles & ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Soar, ‘Supergirl’ & ‘Madam Secretary’ Slip

Taking the lead in the NFC East, the hometown Texas team put the boys from Philly down & down again, which was great for NBC and the NFL

With a tornado whipping through North Texas on Sunday, the weather was not kind to Dallas. However, a big division win for the Cowboys at home may have kept some locals’ minds on other matters, if you know what I mean?

You could deploy a cliché like the hometown Cowboys clipped the Philadelphia Eagles’ wings on , but that would be an understatement, for both the game and the soaring ratings for the NFL and NBC. Quarterback Dak Prescott saw his opportunities and took them repeatedly in primetime and Ezekiel Elliot ripped past the Eagles’ defense like they were wet paper bags in what ended long before it ended with a 37-10 result.

Or as the Cowboys themselves put it:

Coming off a SNF season low in the fast affiliates last week, this week’s 8:30 PM ET starting game snagged a 5.8 among adults 18-49 and 18.8 million viewers. A great number for a blowout and exactly what the network and the league wanted from America’s team. While not a SNF season high – that trophy goes to the Cowboy’s loss to the New Orleans Saints on September 29 – last night was a strong second place in a 100th NFL season that has been full of peaks, valleys and strong winds.

Compared to last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Los Angeles Chargers, last night’s SNF was up a whopping 49% in the key demo in the early numbers. Viewershipwise, Dallas’ victory walloped the Steelers’ win by 50%. Last week’s SNF ended up with a respectable 4.6/20 in the 18-49s and an audience of 14.9 million.

Looking back to the NFL’s 99th season of last year, the comparable Kansas City Chiefs’ solid beating of the Cincinnati Bengals on October 21, 2018 was no real contender to last night. The Cowboys’ win beat that SNF by 29% in viewers and 26% among adults 18-49 in the unadjusted numbers.

That Chiefs vs. Bengals game shifted up to a 5.1/21 and 16.02 million viewers in the final numbers. Clearly a comparison that last night’s SNF will blow out of the water once its numbers are adjusted.

Elsewhere on the dial, Sunday night saw a handful of slips and dips as the CW’s Supergirl came across some kryptonite, as it was down one-tenth from last week (0.2, 900K). The same went for Madam Secretary over at CBS (0.4, 4.51M). The CBS drama God Friended Me took a major hit as it was down three-tenths from last week (0.6, 6.45M) while ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things was at a loss for words as it stumbled two-tenths (0.6, 4.18M)

Fox’s animation block saw a boost when it came to fast affiliate numbers with The Simpsons getting a massive uptick from last week (2.1, 5.67M). The freshman series Bless the Harts also received some more love from audiences with a five-tenths increase (1.1, 2.88M) while Bob’s Burgers (1.1, 2.53M) and Family Guy (1.2, 2.63M) had their own glow ups to be happy about.

At the CW, Batwoman managed to stay steady on its third week out (0.3, 1.23M) and it was the same story for America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 5.00M), Shark Tank (0.6, 3.29M) and The Rookie (0.6, 3.81M) at ABC. At CBS, 60 Minutes saw a significant drop (0.8, 8.07M) while NCIS: Los Angeles ticked down (0.7, 6.30M)

With The Walking Dead sloshing through its tenth season AMC and Watchmen debuting on HBO last night too, we’ll update later with more SNF ratings plus the rest of what was on the Big 4 and the CW