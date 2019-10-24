Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly Launch TeaTime Pictures & Set TV Deal With Platform One Media

EXCLUSIVE: Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson and former Netflix development executive Ro Donnelly have formed TeaTime Pictures to develop feature film and television projects. The company has inked a first-look television deal with Platform One Media and has set a YA musical as the first title under the pact.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dakota and Ro as they build their company,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Founder and Chairman of Platform One Media (a Boat Rocker company). “TeaTime centers on the artists and meaningful content that champion bold ideas and elucidate the stories of the disenfranchised. We are excited about the extraordinary and curated slate they are putting together and look forward to bringing these projects to market over the next year.”

In addition, TeaTime has films in the works such as Queens of the Stoned Age for Sony Pictures, Unfit for Amazon, and Lunacy with Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho. The company also has a miniseries based on Ruth Coker Burks in development with Christina Won and Jessica Sittig of MakeSay.

While at Netflix, Donnelly worked in the series department where she oversaw productions including The Umbrella Academy, The Society, and American Vandal, as well as the upcoming I am Not Okay with This, based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, and Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s Cursed, starring Katherine Langford.

Best known for toplining Universal’s billion-dollar Fifty Shades franchise, Johnson was recently seen on the in The Peanut Butter Falcon, Wounds, released on Hulu, and The Friend, which premiered at TIFF. Next up, she stars in the Nisha Ganatra-directed musical comedy, Covers, from Focus Features.

Johnson, repped by WME and attorney PJ Shapiro, also recently launched The Left Ear podcast featuring stories of assault, abuse, and harassment from survivors around the globe.