‘Cuck’ Writer-Director Rob Lambert Inks With Zero Gravity; ‘All Rise’s Nadia Gray Signs With Link Entertainment

Rob Lambert, whose debut feature film is the psychosexual, politically tinged thriller Cuck that Gravitas Ventures released earlier this month, has signed with Zero Gravity Management for representation in all areas.

The news comes as Cuck is going on offer to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market in Santa Monica.

The film is a fly-on-the wall character study tracking an isolated and lonely young man (Zachary Ray Sherman) as he is indoctrinated into the online echo chambers of alt-right ideology and hate. Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy and Monique Parent co-star. Here’s the trailer:

Nadia Gray, who now is recurring on CBS’ freshman legal drama All Rise, has signed with Link Entertainment. Gray plays Ria, a model and aspiring brand ambassador, and girlfriend to commitment-phobe DDA Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel). She continues to be represented by Buchwald and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.