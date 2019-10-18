Crypt TV Re-Opens ‘The Door In The Woods’ With Sequel; Kal Penn Aboard

Crypt TV is making a second installment of its short The Door in the Woods, which has garnered more than 25 million views on the horror- and monster-focused streaming platform since its launch last October. The new pic, The Girl in the Woods, has been greenlighted with Kal Penn joining as a guest star and Roxine Helberg tapped to direct.

Girl in the Woods continues the story of preteen Carrie (played in the first pic by Carissa Bazler) as she learns under the mentorship of reclusive Arthur Dean (A.D.) to reclaim her power and defend herself against the monsters that burst through from a dark dimension and killed her community. Through her journey, Carrie learns that her community had a bigger role in protecting the world from monsters than she could have ever imagined. (See the first film below.)

Crypt TV’s Kate Krantz, Darren Brandl and CEO Jack Davis will serve as executive producers of part two. Jeremy Elliott and Michael Cruz will serve as co-executive producers along with Cameron Fuller. The short is developed by Crypt’s Jasmine Johnson.

It’s the latest move from Crypt TV, which in July inked a five-series slate deal with Facebook Watch. It recently announced it was partnering with Screen Gems to update 13 Ghosts.

Penn stars, co-writes and is an executive producer on NBC’s Sunnyside, a freshman comedy that was just pulled off the network’s schedule. He’s repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

Helberg (Virgin Eyes) is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Here’s a look at The Door in the Woods: