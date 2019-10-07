Eli Roth & Blumhouse-Backed Crypt TV To Launch In India After Striking Deal With Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV, which is backed by Eli Roth and Blumhouse Productions, is bringing its brand of scary to India after striking a deal with Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

The two companies have signed a co-production alliance that will see the companies launch Crypt TV in the country as well as develop series based on Crypt IP and new projects.

It comes as Crypt has focused on international expansion since its series A funding round last year that netted it over $6M. It is the latest deal for the company, which is run by CEO Jack Davis, following an agreement with Sony Pictures genre label Screen Gems to produce a 10-minute short based on the 1960 horror film 13 Ghosts.

Crypt TV also recently inked a deal with Facebook Watch to create five exclusive original series for the social media platform’s service. The projects are in development and will extend the relationship between the two companies that includes a deal last fall to turn Crypt TV’s monster short The Birch into a 15-episode series.

Related Story Israel Submits Assassination Drama 'Incitement' To International Oscar Race After Ophir Awards Win

Abundantia Entertainment is run by former Viacom18 Motion Pictures COO Malhotra and produces films and original series. In January, it launched Psych, a content vertical focused on creating IP in the horror and paranormal genre.

The two companies will develop content ranging from 10 minutes and designed for YouTube and Facebook to premium television series and films.

Davis said, “Crypt is ecstatic to partner with Abundantia to bring our signature genre brand to India. Crypt has a growing Indian audience and some of our favorite IP are fueled by traffic from the region. We strongly believe India is a focal point for the future of media and young consumers there are very engaged on digital platforms. We have big future plans there and I am so excited to begin our move into the region with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment. Vikram and Abundantia have a long track record of creating powerful content and we share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture changing stories.”

Malhotra added, “Abundantia has always believed in challenging the status quo and disrupting the way stories engage and impact their fans. I am delighted that we have found a like-minded partner in Crypt and the two teams have now come together to create what I believe will be genre-defining stories. I have been in awe of the amazing work that Jack and Crypt have done in the least few years and together, I am certain that we will create some irresistibly scary content for the Indian youth.”