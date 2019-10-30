‘Creepshow’ Renewed For Season 2 By Shudder

AMC Networks’ Shudder has renewed Creepshow for Season 2 after the hit horror anthology’s record-setting premiere season, which concludes on Halloween with the show’s aptly scheduled Season 1 finale.

Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by horror icon Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, the original zombie auteur. Creepshow is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series and fans and critics alike have embraced the old-school brand’s return (the series is rated 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and more than 50% of Shudder members have watched at least one episode of the series, which has been driving record growth for the streaming service.

“Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

The Season 1 finale airs Thursday, October 31, both on demand and on the Shudder TV live-stream at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Shudder is available on all your favorite devices and platforms, including Apple TV Channels.

“For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love,” said Nicotero. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

Season 1 of Creepshow starred David Arquette (Scream), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural). The episodes included adaptations of stories by King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman, to name a few.

“Working with Greg Nicotero and Shudder on Creepshow has been a dream come true,” said Stan Spry, executive producer for the series and CEO of the Cartel. “We’re thrilled to carry on the Creepshow legacy with season two.”

Nicotero’s Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up effects studio KNB EFX Group will again serve as creature creators. Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.