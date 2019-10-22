‘Creepshow’ Breaks Viewership Records For AMC’s Shudder

EXCLUSIVE: The Creepshow TV series is setting records for AMC’s Shudder. Since its September 26 premiere, 54% of all members on Shudder’s direct-to-consumer platforms have viewed an episode of the anthology series based on the 1982 Stephen King and George Romero film, according to the premium streaming service.

Additionally, Shudder says the first episode had more minutes streamed in its opening weekend (September 26-29) than any title in the service’s history, nearly equal to the opening weekend minutes of the #2 (Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire), #3 (Mandy) and #4 (Summer of ’84) titles combined — all features with twice the run-time of the Creepshow premiere. The first week of the anthology series also set a record for total minutes streamed on the service and is bringing in record numbers of new members, according to Shudder.

Creepshow, which boasts a 96% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls. The Walking Dead helmer Greg Nicotero directs, executive produces and oversees the show’s creative elements.

“Creepshow is a breakout series that’s hit the trifecta for streaming services: Shudder members love it, critics love it and it’s driving record numbers of new subscribers,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler. “Greg Nicotero and his team have delivered an amazing show that honors the original movie by George A. Romero and Stephen King while forging an identity that’s uniquely its own.”

The series’ fifth episode, starring Davison and Arquette, will premiere this Thursday, October 24. Creepshow’s season finale, featuring horror legend Tom Savini directing an adaptation of Joe Hill’s story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” will premiere on October 31.

Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.