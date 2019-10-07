‘Couples Therapy’ Renewed For Season 2 On Showtime

Analyze this. Showtime has ordered a second season of Couples Therapy, its docuseries from Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres.

Couples Therapy, whose freshman sessions air at 10 p.m. Fridays, unlocks a hidden world: other people’s relationships. Here’s the official logline: Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples.

Season 2 also will feature world-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik, who guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.

The series is produced by Edgeline Films. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers and directors. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers, and Dan Savage is a consulting producer.

The inaugural season of Couples Therapy launched September 6 on the premium cable outlet. Here’s a first look at Episode 6, which airs this week:

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming: 2019 Edition

Showtime Wins ‘Billions’ Copyright Suit, For Now; Appeal Coming From Wall Street Performance Coach