‘Blade Runner’ & ‘Star Trek’ Costume Designer Michael Kaplan Set For CDGA Career Honor

Michael Kaplan, whose sartorial imagination and grasp of garb has been on display in screen projects such as Blade Runner, Star Trek, Flashdance, Fight Club, The Alienist, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, I Am Legend, Se7en, and Pearl Harbor, is this year’s winner of the Costume Designers Guild’s Career Achievement Award;

Kaplan will be presented with the honor at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGAs) on January 28 at The Beverly Hilton. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who has worked with Kaplan in two screen universes (the Disney-owned Jedi galaxies and Paramount’s Federation universe) will present the award. Kaplan’s illustrious career includes seven past CDGA nominations in competitive categories.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes leaders who have made a lasting impact on Costume Design. Past recipients include Ruth E. Carter, Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Julie Weiss, Eduardo Castro, Judianna Makovsky, Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, and Ann Roth.

“Michael Kaplan’s prolific career is both diverse and inspiring. His iconic projects such as Blade Runner, Fight Club, Flashdance, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and the most recent Star Wars series have become a part of our collective consciousness,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild.

“The Costume Designers Guild recognizes the impact of his work in the film and television industry and popular culture. We take great pride in celebrating his career and look forward to his continued success.”

The annual CDGA gala celebrates excellence in costume design for film, television, and short-form works.

The CDG includes more than 1,100 costume designers and Illustrators. Nominees for the 22nd CDGA will be announced on December 10.

 

