Fox’s Corie Henson Named Head Of Unscripted For TNT, TBS & TruTV

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Entertainment EVP Alternative Programming Corie Henson is leaving the network after four years to become EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV. She will oversee unscripted creative development and production for all three WarnerMedia cable brands, reporting to Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Henson succeeds Michael Bloom, for stepped down as SVP Unscripted Series and Specials for TNT and TBS earlier this month and segued to producing with a first-look deal at WarnerMedia Entertainment. Henson’s larger portfolio reflects the recent consolidation of the TBS, TNT and TruTV networks under Kevin Reilly and Weitz.

“We couldn’t be in better hands as we make a big push on our unscripted business,” said Kevin Reilly, President of TNT, TBS and truTV, chief content officer, HBO Max. “With Corie’s leadership, we intend to increase output and momentum in our already solid base of unscripted shows.”

Unscripted fare continues to be an important part of TNT, TBS and TruTV’s programming mix, especially on TNT. The network has been beefing up its unscripted offering with the migration of TBS’ Drop the Mic and The Joker’s Wild. TNT also recently experimented with live medical crowdsourcing reality series Chasing the Cure, which simulcast on TBS. Shaq Lifealso is headed to TNT, while The Misery Index will air on TBS.

Henson joined Fox in 2015, replacing Simon Andreae as head of alternative. For the past two and a half year, she served as No.2 to Fox President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials Rob Wade, who is currently reorganizing the newly independent network’s unscripted operation following the recent launch of an alternative studio.

A respected executive, Henson has played a key role in the network’s recent success in the reality arena driven by breakout hit The Masked Singer. Like TNT/TBS, Fox also tried a live unscripted format this past summer with First Responders Live. At Fox, Henson also oversaw development and current franchises, including MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, So You Think You Can Dance, Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Shazam, and 24 Hours to Hell and Back, as well as the Teen Choice Awards, Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey and all live event specials.

“Corie has an incredible reputation for bringing in top tier talent and building undeniable shows that resonate with broad audiences, and she also has a deep appreciation for our networks,” said Weitz. “Her understanding for how best to create unscripted series will capture the distinct spirit of each of our brands and help shape a robust unscripted strategy.”

Before joining Fox, Henson served as EVP of Unscripted Television at Electus, where she oversaw the company’s unscripted TV business, including Running Wild With Bear Grylls for NBC, Breaking Greenville for truTV, Southern Justice for Nat Geo and Wake Up Call with Dwayne Johnson for TNT. Prior to that, Henson was VP of Alternative Series at ABC Entertainment, where she oversaw Dancing with the Stars and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as well as developed and launched Shark Tank and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.

Henson has also served as a producer on such series as Big Brother for CBS, Grease: You’re The One That I Want!’ for NBC and the syndicated show On Air With Ryan Seacrest for Fox affiliates; and as an executive producer on The Secret Life Of A Soccer Mom for TLC. In addition, Henson executive produced the “Critics’ Choice Awards” and oversaw much of the live red carpet coverage for the major awards shows while at E! Entertainment Television.

“With three premiere networks and a highly anticipated streaming service down the hall, there is a home for any format, any genre and any character,” said Henson. “Not only can you do anything here, we’re going to get out of your way and let you do it.”