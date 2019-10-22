Click to Skip Ad
BET Networks Ups Connie Orlando To EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy

Connie Orlando, who has led BET Networks’ original programming strategy for the past three years, has been promoted to EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. In her new role she will be responsible for the development of an overarching BET Networks music strategy across linear and SVOD programming, tentpoles and award shows.

She will continue to serve as executive producer of all of BET Networks’ tentpole events including the flagship BET Awards.

“Connie has been a pivotal partner in the expansion and growth of our original programming,” said BET Networks president Scott Mills, to whom she will continue to report. “I’m thrilled to now have her valued leadership at the helm of our music strategy, because music is at the epicenter of what we do. Her ability to recognize not just the complexity of the industry’s landscape but also the forecasting of talent and trends that exists will be a crucial component to our company’s success and the expansion and elevation within our music and specials programming portfolio.”

Orlando has been with BET since 2007 and most recently held the title of EVP and Head of Programming. Recent series under her purview include Games People Play, American Soul, Tales, and Boomerang executive produced by Lena Waite and Halle Berry joining hits like Being Mary Jane, The Bobby Brown Story, Black Girls Rock! and The Game.

In BET’s pipeline are new series Twenties and The Uptown Records Story, which will premiere in 2020.

