Condé Nast Entertainment Inks With WME

WME has signed Condé Nast Entertainment, the studio and distribution network that produces content across film, television, premium digital video, social, virtual reality and OTT channels.

CNE mines material from its publishing brands, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, and Wired. Currently, the company has 65  projects in the works such as the Netflix film Spiderhead, directed by Joseph Kosinski, Gilded Rage, produced by Jake Gyllenhaal,  The Judge’s Will, a family drama adapted by Oscar-winner James Ivory, and The Great High School Imposter, starring Ansel Elgort.

CNE’s slate includes Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea, the documentary featuring Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Last Chance U, renewed for a fifth season on the same streamer, and Fastest Car, the reality series that recently debuted its second season also on Netflix.

CNE produced Joseph Kosinski’s 2017 critically acclaimed drama Only the Brave as well as Robert Redford’s The Old Man & The Gun.

 

 

 

