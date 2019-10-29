Conan O’Brien-Backed Stand-Up Specials Set For HBO Max

Conan O’Brien and his Team Coco will produce five new stand-up specials exclusively for HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service that is unveiling a slew of news Wednesday at a presentation in Burbank ahead of its spring 2020 launch.

The just-announced specials include O’Brien hosting two of them, which will feature short sets from up-and-coming comics. He will also curate hourlong sets from three other comedians. In addition to the five special, HBO Max has acquired rights to a one-hour special by comedian James Veitch that Team Coco is producing.

“Partnering with our very own king of comedy for these specials was a no-brainer as we build up premium content for HBO Max,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a release today accompanying the news. “Delivering laughs and discovering comedic talent is what Team Coco is all about.”

O’Brien and Team Coco is in the middle of a four-year all-inclusive deal with WarnerMedia that also extended his long-running late-night TBS show Conan through 2022. The pact called for the expansion of the Conan brand across platforms via the fan-centric Team Coco and Team Coco Digital Studio, and also increased TBS’ relationship with his production company Conaco Llc.

Conan, which premiered in 2010, has made featuring stand-up comics a priority. O’Brien and Team Coco have been hosting an annual pop-up comedy club, Team Coco House, in San Diego during Comic-Con.

The original specials will join HBO Max comedy content culled from some of the WarnerMedia library including from TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and others.

