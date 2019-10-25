Competitive Floristry Format ‘Full Bloom’ Planted At HBO Max From ‘Holey Moley’ Producer Eureka

HBO Max’s garden of original commissions continues to grow with competitive floristry format Full Bloom becoming the latest series to blossom at the streamer.

The WarnerMedia digital platform has ordered the eight-episode, hour-long format from Eureka Productions, the company behind ABC reality golf competition format Holey Moley.

The series will feature ten of America’s budding florists vying to be crowned America’s best. Contestants will design and execute “Wonka-esque” floral creations with each episodes featuring themed challenges centered around a unique stem of the floristry world including fashion, art, events and weddings. Contestant’s designs and creations will be mentored and judged by floristry artists Maurice Harris, Elizabeth Cronin with celebrity florist Simon Lycett serving as host.

It comes after Netflix ordered its own green fingered competition format earlier this year; the SVOD service is preparing to plant The Big Flower Fight (w/t) from ITV-owned producer Multistory Media.

Full Bloom is exec produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening.

“Full Bloom will transport viewers into the intricate and fantastically colorful word of competitive floristry,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, original content, HBO Max. “HBO Max is the trellis for this series to bloom and shine the light on this incredibly beautiful art form.”

“We are thrilled to be working with HBO Max and some of the best floristry artists in the world in this celebration of creativity, color and competition” added Chris Culvenor, Co-CEO of Eureka Productions. “It’s a series that lets imagination blossom.”