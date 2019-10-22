Comedy Central Partners With All Things Comedy For Patrice O’Neal Documentary

Comedy Central is teaming with All Things Comedy to produce a documentary about the late, great Patrice O’Neal. The docu will be an in-depth portrait of the comedian and is set to begin filming this fall. Michael Bonfiglio (Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh) will direct and executive produce alongside Bill Burr, Al Madrigal, Michael Bertolina of All Things Comedy as well as O’Neal’s fiancée Von Decarlo. Christian McLaughlin, Anne Harris and Gabriella Yacyk will oversee production for Comedy Central.

The docu will recount the life story of O’Neal, who passed in 2011 at the age of 41. It will explore the hilarious and controversial material he left behind by utilizing an archive of never-before-seen personal materials and feature O’Neal’s family and friends who were influenced and affected by O’Neal.

“Patrice was a tour de force in comedy who left an indelible stamp on the stand-up community and beyond,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content, Comedy Central. “Comedy Central had the incredible opportunity to work with him throughout his career from Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, to the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen and to his last stand-up special Elephant in the Room. Patrice was a fearless and fierce comedian and we’re honored to be able to shine a light on his life and career with this documentary.”

“I am very excited and proud to have gotten this project in the hands of Comedy Central, and now with Bill Burr and All Things Comedy aboard, as well as, our director Michael Bonfiglio,” said Decarlo. “This makes for an absolute dream team to help his mother and I bring Patrice’s story to the masses, and solidify his legacy for generations to come.”

Born in New York, O’Neal began his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts where he grew up. After going through the Boston comedy scene, he went on to appear on The Apollo Comedy Hour. He made TV guest star appearances on MTV’s Apt 2F, Assy McGee, Ed, Z Rock, Yes Dear, Arrested Development, Chappelle’s Show and The Office. O’Neal was a regular on the Fox’s The Jury and starred in the Comedy Central animated series Shorties Watching Shorties. He also appeared on Def Comedy Jam and had three half-hour comedy specials with Showtime, Comedy Central, and HBO. In 2011, he released his first one-hour stand-up special Elephant in the Room on Comedy Central.