Comedy Central Brings The Funny With 24-Hour Live Stream From 60 Comedians

If you are looking to laugh for 24 hours straight, then Comedy Central has you covered. The network will live stream 24 hours of stand-up content from over 60 comedians on its Stand-Up YouTube channel starting on October 17 at 11 pm ET. All the laughter will culminate in the season premiere of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… on October 18.

The live stream event will cover specials curated from the past two decades including past stand-up performances from before-they-made-huge comedians like Kevin Hart (2004), Jim Gaffigan (2000), Amy Schumer (2010), John Mulaney (2009), Zach Galifianakis (2001), Patton Oswalt (1999), Gabriel Iglesias (2003), Anthony Jeselnik (2009), Chris Redd (2017), Donald Glover (2010), Ron Funches (2014), Michelle Buteau (2015), Bo Burnham (2009), Cristela Alonzo (2013), Dave Attell (1999), Maria Bamford (2001), Joel Kim Booster (2017), Neal Brennan (2012), Lil Rel Howery (2013), Aparna Nancherla (2016), Baron Vaughn (2013), Natasha Leggero (2011), Patrice O’Neal (2003) and a robust roster of others.

When the live stream runs it course, the new season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… will air back-to-back episodes featuring Jaboukie Young-White and Vanessa Gonzalez. The new season will also include Dulcé Sloan, Tom Thakkar, Mia Jackson, Will Miles, David Gborie, Charles Gould, Nore Davis, Joe Kwaczala, Sara Schaefer and Allen Strickland Williams.

In addition, the half-hour specials featured in the YouTube live stream will also air throughout the weekend on PlutoTV, the leading free streaming service in the U.S.

Watch a preview of the specials to be streamed below.