‘Sunday Night Football’ Falls To Season Low, ‘Batwoman’, ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Off To Respectable Ratings Starts

On a night that saw a while new chapter in the saga of Gotham City hit the small screen with Batwoman, the Indianapolis Colts’ close win over the Kansas City Chiefs was no victory for .

Almost certain to take a hit after the record-breaking performance of last week’s Dallas Cowboys’ very tight loss to the New Orleans Saints, SNF didn’t just fall in the early ratings – it hit a season low.

Snagging a 5.0/21 among adults 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers in the unadjusted numbers, the Colt’s 19-13 win in Week 5 of NBC’s flagship NFL show crashed over 25% in the key demo from its muscular season high September 29 effort. In terms of audience, the injury filled and less market teams gridiron match-up took a 22% drop from last week’s game.

Of course, that Saints vs. Cowboys game ended up with a massive viewership of just over 24 million and a 7.8/33 rating.

Looking at last season’s comparable Week 5 Lone Star state face-off between the losing Cowboys and the Houston Texans, last night’s SNF was pretty steady. Dipping 5% in audience from the fast affiliates for that October 7, 2018 game, the Colts’ win last night was down 11% among the 18-49s. The Texans’ Week 5 win for last season came in eventually with a 6.0/24 rating in the final numbers and 18.6 million viewers.

Off the football field, two newcomers made a solid entrance into a fall season broadcast field that has been largely ho-hum, with lower Live+Same Day benchmarks and no true breakouts.

ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things revival starring Tiffany Haddish (0.9 in 18-49, 5.4 million) was tied as the #2 series debut this season in Live+Same Dat Adults 18-49, a tenth behind Fox’s Prodigal Son. The debut of Kids Say, which a tenth off the finale of Celebrity Family Feud in the 8 PM hour last week, marks ABC’s most watched fall premiere in the slot in four years and improved over the debut of DWTS: Juniors in the time period last fall by 8% in total viewers and by 29% in Adults 18-49.

Kids Say was ABC’s highest-rated and most watched program of the night, building by double-digits on its lead-in. Of the rest of the network’s lineup, Shark Tank held steady while America’s Funniest Home Videos and Rookie slipped by a tenth in the demo.

The CW’s Batwoman premiered to a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and 1.8 million total viewers, on par in the demo and up in viewers from the debut on the night of Supergirl and Charmed last fall.

Supergirl opened its fifth season with a 0.4 in 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers, down a notch from the Season 4 opener and on par with last season’s average.

CBS’ Madam Secretary (0.4, 4.9 million) started its sixth and final season off from its Season 5 opener and average, on par with the finale.

