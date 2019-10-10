Colin Woodell Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series ‘The Flight Attendant’

The Purge alum Colin Woodell is set for a key role opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Woodell will play Buckley, an out of work actor and “whisky connoisseur,” whose boozy charm & go with the flow attitude is very attractive to Cassie.

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming eight-episode Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Steve Yockey.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Woodell most recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Dying City opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Prior to that, he was the lead in season 1 of USA’s The Purge and had a pivotal role in Steven Soderbergh’s feature Unsane. Up next, Woodell has Call of the Wild opposite Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens & Karen Gillan for Fox/Disney coming out in the spring. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360.