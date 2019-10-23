‘Colette’ Scribe To Pen Movie About NYT Reporters Who Took Down Harvey Weinstein

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the screenwriter behind critically acclaimed indie films like Colette, Ida, and Disobedience, has been tapped to script for a film about how New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey investigated and eventually broke the lengthy piece that detailed years of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Last year, Deadline broke the story that Annapurna and Plan B had partnered to acquire the rights to the feature

The article, which ran on October 5, 2018, unmasked an array of alleged sexual harassment and assaults against women by The Weinstein Company co-chairman that dated back decades. The piece included details of hush money paid to cover up the sexual indiscretions and first-person accounts by actresses. Weinstein has continued to deny any charges of non-consensual sexual indiscretions. The article gave way to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.

Lenkiewicz served as a co-executive producer on the BBC miniseries The Woman in White and adapted the screenplay for the forthcoming romantic drama The Sea Change, which will be directed by Kristin Scott Thomas

Variety was first to break the news of Lenkiewicz’s attachment.