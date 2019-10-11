Cohen Media Group Hires Industry Veteran Robert Aaronson As SVP

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Aaronson, an acquisitions, production and distribution executive who has worked for the likes of Fine Line Features, Fox Searchlight, Netflix and most recently Universal Studios Home Entertainment, has been hired as senior vice president of indie distributor-producer Cohen Media Group.

In the new role, Aaronson will oversee domestic acquisitions, digital and ancillary sales and marketing. He will head CMG’s Los Angeles office and report to Charles S. Cohen.

Aaronson most recently worked from 2010-2018 in acquisitions at Universal Studios Home Entertainment, structuring deals that included North American and multiple international markets. He also negotiated and secured output deals with companies including NEON, Film Arcade, Amazon Studios, Aviron Pictures and Great Point Media.

“As a producer and executive, Bob Aaronson is the perfect fit for our company and we’re thrilled to have him bring his vast experience to Cohen Media Group,” said Cohen on Friday. “His expertise will boost our growing, wide-ranging slate of productions and releases.”

Aaronson earlier in his career was the first New York-based VP Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Fine Line Features, acquiring titles including Mike Leigh’s Naked and David O. Russell’s Spanking the Monkey. In 1994, he relocated to Los Angeles to join Fox Searchlight and was part of the team that acquired Miguel Arteta’s Star Maps out of Sundance and championed the script for The Full Monty. He later joined Netflix to help launch its Red Envelope Entertainment.

His credits as a producer via his Prospect Street Pictures shingle include 2000’s Two of Us starring Jared Harris and Aiden Quinn as John Lennon and Paul McCartney.